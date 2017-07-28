Former Gamecock star seen on LivePD, Twitter blows up in response

Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Authorities say the multiple teens charged in connection with a string of armed robberies and kidnappings in Richland County likely will not face federal 'hate crime' charges.
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient, ready to have her own baby.
An inmate incarcerated at an Upstate prison escaped from his work release job early Friday evening has now been recaptured.
