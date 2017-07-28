Former Gamecock star seen on LivePD, Twitter blows up in respons - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former Gamecock star seen on LivePD, Twitter blows up in response

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
2016-17 SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell (Source: WIS) 2016-17 SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.

Former Gamecock Men’s Basketball star Sindarius Thornwell was seen on the show after deputies responded to a situation involving the former SEC Player of the Year and an unknown woman.

Deputies on the show said a woman was following Thornwell at a high rate of speed in a car because she allegedly did not want him to attend a party that he was planning to go to.

As soon as Thornwell was seen on the show, residents from all over the state took to Twitter.

Thornwell was not arrested and the responding deputy even joked that Thornwell looked familiar before letting him go. 

The former Gamecock just signed a contract to join the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA

