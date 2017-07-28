SC prison inmate recaptured after he escapes from work-release job site in Rock Hill

An inmate incarcerated at an Upstate prison escaped from his work release job early Friday evening has now been recaptured.

He was detained by Rock Hill Police Friday evening.

Michael Allman, SCDC# 247685 at Catawba Pre-Release Center in Rock Hill, walked off from a work-release job site. He was declared missing at 7:04 p.m. on Friday. He was employed at Polymer Processing Inc. in Rock Hill, SC.

He was serving 10 years for second-degree burglary.

