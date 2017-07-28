2 wanted in Calhoun Co. shooting incident during break-in

Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.More >>
The Senate's decisive vote to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea sends the popular bill to President Donald Trump, who will be under pressure to sign it after weeks of intense negotiations.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.More >>
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient, ready to have her own baby.More >>
A Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient, ready to have her own baby.More >>
An inmate incarcerated at an Upstate prison escaped from his work release job early Friday evening has now been recaptured.More >>
An inmate incarcerated at an Upstate prison escaped from his work release job early Friday evening has now been recaptured.More >>
Deputies say on July 25, two people were seen on surveillance camera attempting to break into a Merrybell Lane resident.More >>
Deputies say on July 25, two people were seen on surveillance camera attempting to break into a Merrybell Lane resident.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >>