2 wanted in Calhoun Co. shooting incident during break-in

Two people are wanted in a shooting that happened during a break in earlier this week in Calhoun County.

Deputies say on July 25, two people were seen on surveillance camera attempting to break into a Merrybell Lane resident.

During the incident, the victim was shot.

If you know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), text your tip to CRIMES (274637) and begin the text with TIPSC or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Information can also be provided directly to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 874-2741.

