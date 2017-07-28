Local teams slated for second “Pigskin in the Park” series

For the second straight year, six local teams will compete at Spirit Communications Park as part of the “Pigskin in the Park” series.

This year’s series will have two familiar squads returning as the home team in their respective games.

To open the series this season, Gray Collegiate will host Brookland-Cayce on September 22. A year ago, the War Eagles defeated Eau Claire 49-3.

“It was a great experience,” said Gray Collegiate linebacker Duncan Rivers. “I’ve never had anything like it before. It was very different. It’s a great atmosphere and a great stadium. There were a ton of fans and it was a great crowd.”

Also, taking part in the series this year are the Ridge View Blazers. For Perry Parks and his players, having the chance to play at Spirit Communications Park again is something they’re looking forward to.

“We’re excited, man,” Ridge View head coach Perry Parks said. “Our kids, when I tell them anytime we get a chance to showcase what we can do on the big stage – and we definitely consider this a big stage in Columbia – it’s a great opportunity for our kids to show what they can do and we’re all excited.”

Ridge View defeated Fairfield Central last year in a thrilling 22-20 win. This season, the Blazers will host Westwood on October 20.

Meanwhile, Spring Valley will host River Bluff this year on October 13. The Vikings and the Gators will be playing at Spirit Communications Park for the first time ever and Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill is ready for the opportunity.

“I imagine It’s going to be really hype,” said Hill. “Everybody’s going to love it: the jumbotron, instant replays, and everything. It’s going to be amazing.”

All games will take place at 7:30 p.m.

