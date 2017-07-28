Child, 5, dies from burn-related injuries after being left in running car with siblings

A child has died from his injuries after he was left alone in a running car with his two siblings when the car caught fire. (Source: Google Maps)

A child has died from his injuries after he was left alone in a running car with his two siblings when the car caught fire.

According to the Kershaw County Coroner's office, Easton Flowers, 5, passed away Friday morning due to the injuries sustained in the car fire.

The incident happened on July 26, when the mother of the three children left them inside a running car while she visited a friend. The mother left the air conditioning on in the car.

The vehicle caught fire while the mother was inside and two of the children were able to get out and retrieve their mother.

Easton, who was in a car seat, was pulled out of the car by his mother through the hatch of the vehicle. He was burned across approximately 75 percent of his body and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center on Wednesday.

His mother also sustained injuries to her arms.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and it is unclear if charges will be filed.

