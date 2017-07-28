Congressman joins in fight against contraband cell phones in SC prisons

Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Deputies say on July 25, two people were seen on surveillance camera attempting to break into a Merrybell Lane resident.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >>
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they have a long history of ride safety and will have additional ride inspections in light of the fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.More >>
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
Calling the cell phone a “menace” in the hands of South Carolina prisoners, Congressman Mark Sanford joins the fight against the contraband.More >>
