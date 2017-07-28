Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will be at Colonial Life Arena this fall. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will be at Colonial Life Arena this fall...here's what you need to know!

Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Lil Wayne performs “I’m The One” at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Tory Lanez will bring the heat to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, Sept. 30. The 2nd Annual Fall Ball presented by Hot103.9/93.9 is brought to you by Victory Promotions and Ben Hated, LLC.

Want tickets? Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have more details.

