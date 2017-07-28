Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will be at Colonial Life Arena this fall...here's what you need to know!

President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A child has died from his injuries after he was left alone in a running car with his two siblings when the car caught fire.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump fired off a tweet on Friday announcing that Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, has been named White House chief of staff.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was asked about the possibility of hate crime charges against the teens since the crimes are said to be racially motivated.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.More >>
Lexington deputies say they've captured a woman along Hwy. 302 following a tense search in the Edmund community of Lexington County.More >>
An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been arrested and charged following an argument with his wife Thursday night, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the person who died in a collision on I-26 Thursday afternoon.More >>
