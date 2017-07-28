Suspects younger than 18 cannot be prosecuted on federal hate crime charges, RCSD says

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was asked about the possibility of hate crime charges against the teens since the crimes are said to be racially motivated.

Officials say because the teen attackers are under the age of 18, they cannot be prosecuted on the federal level for a hate crime. Also, South Carolina is one of five states that do not have hate crime legislation.

There have been cases where hate crime charges have come federally, most notably, the Dylann Roof trial.

Earlier this year, Roof was sentenced to death for the murders of 9 black worshipers because of a federal conviction.

While some cases can be tried for what they are on the state level, whether it's a murder or assault, former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Bill Nettles says in some ways South Carolina's lack of legislation for hate crimes could hold the state back.

"You would be hard pressed to make the argument that we don't need hate crime legislation because we don't have hate crimes in South Carolina take that off the table there are hate crimes in South Carolina," Nettles said earlier this year. "There are those that argue there's already law in the books that allow you to address all of that, and that's true. But what hate crime legislation does is it shows the commitment to the notion that civil rights are very important."

Former South Carolina Senator Jim Demint spoke out against hate crime laws in the past saying that individuals are already protected from hate crimes by the 14th Amendment.

