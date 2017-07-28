One person treated after being potentially exposed to rabies

A Newberry County resident had to be sent to the hospital after potentially being exposed to rabies thanks to a cat.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says on July 24 a stray cat was seen "exhibiting unusual vocalizations" in Silverstreet and the resident approached it.

It was at that point, according to DHEC, the cat scratched the victim. The cat was tested and confirmed to have rabies the next day.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space," Sandra Craig, DHEC's director of Food Protection and Rabies Prevention Division, said. "If you see an animal in need, avoid handling it and contact your local animal control office or wildlife rehabilitation facility."

