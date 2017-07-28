SCDOT, Lower Richland residents met at Thursday hearing on Zeigler Rd. latest

Neighbors who live along Zeigler Road along with SCDOT representatives spoke at the Richland County Judicial Center on Thursday. (Source: WIS)

Those fighting to keep a Lower Richland County roadway from closing got their chance to speak directly to a judge.

Neighbors who live along Zeigler Road along with SCDOT representatives spoke at the Richland County Judicial Center on Thursday.

Zeigler Road was completely washed out after a dam on the Toms Creek breached during the 2015 flood.

SCDOT has been in talks with the property owner near the dam regarding who should pay the cost of repairs, as well as the much-contested option of permanently closing the road.

An SCDOT representative testified on Thursday that they do not oppose the road closure, as it is not a tremendous impact on the transportation system.

Community members say they want the road reopened to alleviate traffic stress on other roads.

"It's much safer to have this road put back. It's easier for vehicles to travel. It's easier for the firetrucks to come down and EMS, they can respond quickly to us," Zeigler Road resident Lari Hoback said. Police can respond quicker to us. The road is a much straighter road and a much wider road. I would invite anyone that thinks it's equal to come out and drive the other roads that they say are equal at this point."

The judge made no ruling Thursday but said he's taking all testimony into consideration.

No word on when the judge will make a final decision, but in the meantime, all parties can continue to negotiate a resolution.

