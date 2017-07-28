'Crime spree' victim was asked if he'd played Russian Roulette before a gun was stuck in his chest

Chris was one of the victims in this case. (Source: WIS)

As the Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested all three suspects in connection with crimes that appeared to target white college students, a second victim has come forward to tell his story.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Chris, was one of the victims in the crime spree that the sheriff's department had been investigating for several days.

His story sounds similar to others we've been hearing about from investigators.

Chris was returning home at night with his roommate recently as they were moving boxes from their home at The Retreat to a temporary apartment at Stadium Suites.

They were heading up stairs for the night around 2 a.m. when they were approached by the three armed suspects who demanded to be taken to a nearby ATM so the two could withdraw money from their accounts.

Chris said he tried to remain calm and avoid eye contact throughout the ordeal, but one moment stood out to him the most.

"He looked at me and asked if I had ever played Russian Roulette," Chris said. "And I said, 'No,' he showably spun the wheel of the revolver - his .38 - and pointed it at my chest and pulled the trigger."

The gun clicked, and there was no bullet in the chamber.

The pair complied with the ATM orders and drove back to Stadium Suites where they were separated and instructed to begin driving their own cars to an abandoned industrial area in the Rosewood community.

Chris said he was with the two younger suspects in this case - both aged 15 - and said they were more aggressive than the older suspect, identified by the sheriff's department as 17-year-old Raquan Green.

"Their threats had been more consistent," Chris said. "They showed me there had been bullets in the gun. They were threatening shooting, they were threatening with information like they've shot people before and things like that."

Chris was not wounded in the incident, but he's been dealing with the trauma of what happened for several days until word came that all three suspects had been apprehended.

Sheriff Leon Lott detailed the arrests in a Thursday news conference.

The three suspects, according to Lott, began targeting delivery drivers along the Bluff and Shop roads corridor before escalating to college students who lived in nearby apartment complexes.

"Investigators discovered that the suspects began targeting delivery drivers by committing armed robberies," Lott said. The crimes then escalated to carjacking and kidnapping victims."

Chris said one of the suspects tried to reason with him on his motivations for the crime.

"The consistent theme was no one would give him a job, he couldn't make any money," Chris said.

All three remain in custody.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.