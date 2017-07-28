USC med student killed in "accidental" shooting

The Richland County Coroner confirms that a University of South Carolina med student was killed in what is being called an "accidental shooting" over the weekend.

Coroner Gary Watts says Muhammad Siddiqui died at the hospital after being shot in the chest July 22.

According to the incident report, a responding Richland County Sheriff's deputy arrived at the Windsor Lake Boulevard house at about 10:30 Saturday morning and found a man on the phone with dispatchers. The man, who has not been identified, told the deputy he "accidentally shot Siddiqui with a handgun."

The deputy described Siddiqui lying unresponsive on the floor, bleeding from the chest and "gasping for air."

Siddiqui was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Sheriff's Department said the shooting was accidental and charges have not been filed.

