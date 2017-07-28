CPD officer arrested, charged after deputies say he elbowed, pushed his wife

Charles Starling has been charged with domestic violence. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been arrested and charged following an argument with his wife Thursday night, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Officer Charles Starling, 37, is charged with second-degree domestic violence after investigators say he elbowed his wife in the jaw and grabbed and pushed her.

“Our investigators determined Mr. Starling was the primary aggressor in an altercation with his wife and placed him under arrest," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Starling is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

