Horses missing from Kershaw Co. farm since April returned

Two horses have been reported stolen from a pasture in Kershaw County.

Two horses reported stolen from a farm in Kershaw County in April have been returned.

Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews confirms his office was notified overnight Thursday that the horses were returned to the Rembert farm from where they disappeared three months ago.

The horses' owners posted the information in a Facebook page set up to locate them.

The post reads: RIVER AND YAGO HAVE BEEN FOUND! They are back and they are safe! Thank you all for looking for them and praying for them! It's truly a miracle! We are ecstatic! More to follow...

River and Yago are Marsh Tacky Horses, the official state horse of South Carolina.

Sheriff Matthews says an investigator is talking to the owners to try to determine who had River and Yago for three months. The investigation continues.

