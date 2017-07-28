A sting with undercover female deputies led to 10 arrests in a prostitution bust

These are the 10 men in connection with this crime in Kershaw County. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Department)

A Kershaw County prostitution sting resulted in 10 arrests.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted operations on two nights in July at different locations in Kershaw County.

Undercover female deputies used motel rooms equipped with audio and video surveillance recording equipment to document the incidents that led to the arrests.

Arrested:

Joevon Everett (27), East Camden, SC

Quenton Minger (24), Ridgeway, SC

Kerry Taylor (44), Columbia, SC

Isaias Vazquez (25), West Columbia, SC

Daniel Gary (32), Camden, SC

Travis Huggins (27), Ridgeway, SC

Charles McAfee (53), Bloomington, IL

Jason Kornegay (27), Lugoff, SC

Malik Bradley (35), Ridgeway, SC

Stephen Leaird (43), Camden, SC

Bradley was also charged with possession of cocaine and Gary was charged with possession of marijuana.

The penalty for soliciting prostitution is a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $465.00 fine.

Sheriff James Matthews tells WIS the operation was done in response to complaints from citizens.

“Although prostitution is not real high on our priority list, when we receive information on it being a problem we will address it,” said Matthews. “Those who are involved in this activity need to know that we will not turn a blind eye to it.”

