Firefighters called to hotel on Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Columbiana Drive Friday morning.

The fire is across the street from Paces Brook apartments. Columbiana Drive is closed in the area.

Home Towne Suites was evacuated.

WIS has a news team headed to the scene and will update this story once authorities provide details.

