Firefighters called to hotel on Columbiana Drive

Firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Columbiana Drive Friday morning.

The fire is across the street from Paces Brook apartments. Columbiana Drive is closed in the area.

Delayed Post: 7:10am #TheCFD @IrmoFire on scene of exterior fire at 350 Columbiana Suites scene under control no injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/GdbJbST4HG — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 28, 2017

Home Towne Suites was evacuated.

