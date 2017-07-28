Deputies arrest man wanted for stealing cars in Newberry Co.

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a serial car thief after a pursuit and search early Friday morning.

Deputies received a tip about a suspicious person who told employees at the Waffle House near I-26 he was wanted.

When deputies arrived at the restaurant, they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Spartanburg County, but the man was gone. Later in the evening Newberry Police spotted the man at a gas station at Evans and Wilson Streets. As he ran off, deputies say the man stole an ATV and led officers on a pursuit.

The man wrecked the ATV off Kinard Street. After a search with bloodhounds, he was arrested at about 2:25 a.m. Friday.

The man's name has not yet been released.

