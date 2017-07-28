Deputies arrest man wanted for stealing cars in Newberry Co.

A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Reviewing the models and current soundings Friday morning, there seems to be a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast Friday into Saturday morning with a cold front moving our way.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
Firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Columbiana Drive Friday morning.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Richland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.More >>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
The state attorney general's office is still prosecuting a former South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife bloody, despite her request to drop the charges.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a serial car thief after a pursuit and search early Friday morning.More >>
