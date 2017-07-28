FIRST ALERT: Uncertainty is the word for Friday's storm forecast, but be prepared

Reviewing the models and current soundings Friday morning, there seems to be a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast Friday into Saturday morning with a cold front moving our way.

The Storm Prediction Center has removed the risk of severe weather from the entire state for Friday and brings it back to the Pee Dee and the coast for Saturday.

As strong as this cold front is for this time of year, with a tremendous amount of forcing and a decent layer of shear in the atmosphere and typical July moisture around -- things we need for strong storms -- yet some of the models don’t have any of those things around, while others do, things would be in place

for strong to severe storms.

"This is why I still believe we’ll see thunderstorms develop with a few severe storms late Friday night into Saturday morning," said WIS First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller.

The cold front moves through Saturday afternoon and cooler and drier will move into the state by Sunday setting us up for an awesome forecast Sunday-Tuesday.

First Alert Friday: Patchy fog this morning, partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's.

First Alert Friday night: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to middle 70's.

First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80's to Near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 80's.

