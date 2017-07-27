Richland Co. shooting incident claims lives of two, one person injured

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Parklane Road at Claudia Drive.

Deputies say a man and a woman were killed and one other person was injured in the incident. That person suffered injuries to their lower body after being in a collision in the roadway during the shooting. They are reported to be in stable condition.

RIGHT NOW: @RCSD continuing to investigate shooting incident that killed 2 people on Parklane Rd @wis10 pic.twitter.com/bDNxGkkUYt — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 28, 2017

Details remain very limited at this time as investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.