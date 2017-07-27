Deputies' hands are full after a double fatal shooting and accid - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies' hands are full after a double fatal shooting and accident happen at scene

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Parklane Road at Claudia Drive.  

Deputies say a man and a woman were killed and one other person was injured in the incident. That person suffered injuries to their lower body after being in a collision in the roadway during the shooting. 

Details remain very limited at this time as investigators work to determine what happened.

