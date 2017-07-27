Coroner identifies couple killed in Parklane Road shooting

The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims of a shooting that happened Thursday night on Parklane Road.

Aaron Collins, 40, and Sydni Collins, 46, were both transported to a local hospital where they later died from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Parklane Road at Claudia Drive.

Deputies say a third person was injured in the incident. That person suffered injuries to their lower body after being in a collision in the roadway during the shooting.

RIGHT NOW: @RCSD continuing to investigate shooting incident that killed 2 people on Parklane Rd @wis10 pic.twitter.com/bDNxGkkUYt — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 28, 2017

Details remain very limited at this time as investigators work to determine what happened.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

