FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-26 cleared after collision caused traffic build-up in Richland County

Authorities are working the scene of a crash that happened on I-26 at the 107 mile marker near Bush River Road. (Source: SCDOT)

Traffic on I-26 is back to moving normally after a portion of the roadway was blocked in Richland County due to a collision.

The two-car collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the 107 mile marker near the Bush River Road exit.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say EMS was called to the scene. However, it is not clear at this time if anyone was transported to the hospital.

HP units initially blocked two of the right lanes as they worked to clear the crash. One lane remained blocked as a tow truck made its way to clear the scene. All lanes have since been reopened.

