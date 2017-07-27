UPDATE: Allegedly armed bald woman captured following search on - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Allegedly armed bald woman captured following search on Hwy. 302

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter) Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington deputies say they've captured a woman along Hwy. 302 following a tense search in the Edmund community of Lexington County. 

Lexington Co. deputies previously had a perimeter around Old Orangeburg Road and Highway 302 while they searched for a woman, who they described as bald and possibly armed,  in connection to a shots fired 911 call earlier Thursday afternoon. 

Several deputies and K-9 units on the ground in the area, in addition to SLED helicopters in the air aiding the search. 

Another woman related to this call has already been arrested. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

