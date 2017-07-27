UPDATE: Allegedly armed bald woman captured following search on Hwy. 302

Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)

Lexington deputies say they've captured a woman along Hwy. 302 following a tense search in the Edmund community of Lexington County.

Lexington Co. deputies previously had a perimeter around Old Orangeburg Road and Highway 302 while they searched for a woman, who they described as bald and possibly armed, in connection to a shots fired 911 call earlier Thursday afternoon.

Several deputies and K-9 units on the ground in the area, in addition to SLED helicopters in the air aiding the search.

#BREAKING: Suspect in custody after search along Highway 302 near Edmund. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 27, 2017

Another woman related to this call has already been arrested.

Another female related to the shots fired call and the active search has already been arrested. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 27, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.