UPDATE: 2 women arrested following search on Hwy. 302 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: 2 women arrested following search on Hwy. 302

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Brittany Furubotten, 32 (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept) Brittany Furubotten, 32 (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept)
Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter) Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)
Regina Williams Wangness, 46 (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept) Regina Williams Wangness, 46 (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington deputies have identified two women who were arrested along Hwy. 302 following a tense search in the Edmund community of Lexington County. 

Lexington County deputies say Brittany Michelle Furubotten, 32, and Regina Williams Wangness, 46, were involved in a shooting incident on the 2400 block of Old Orangeburg Road Thursday afternoon. 

“Based on our ongoing investigation, Furubotten and Wangness fled the Old Orangeburg Road location after shots were fired,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Both women were wanted on active arrest warrants.”

Deputies had a perimeter around Old Orangeburg Road and Highway 302 while they searched for the women. Several deputies and K-9 units were on the ground in the area, in addition to SLED helicopters in the air to aid the search. 

Wagness was tracked down by K-9 units before she was taken into custody by deputies. Furubotten was arrested later after she was also tracked down by K-9 units near a vacant home. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly