UPDATE: 2 women arrested following search on Hwy. 302

Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)

Lexington deputies have identified two women who were arrested along Hwy. 302 following a tense search in the Edmund community of Lexington County.

Lexington County deputies say Brittany Michelle Furubotten, 32, and Regina Williams Wangness, 46, were involved in a shooting incident on the 2400 block of Old Orangeburg Road Thursday afternoon.

“Based on our ongoing investigation, Furubotten and Wangness fled the Old Orangeburg Road location after shots were fired,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Both women were wanted on active arrest warrants.”

Deputies had a perimeter around Old Orangeburg Road and Highway 302 while they searched for the women. Several deputies and K-9 units were on the ground in the area, in addition to SLED helicopters in the air to aid the search.

#BREAKING: Suspect in custody after search along Highway 302 near Edmund. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 27, 2017

Wagness was tracked down by K-9 units before she was taken into custody by deputies. Furubotten was arrested later after she was also tracked down by K-9 units near a vacant home.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.