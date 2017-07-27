Deputies search for bald, possibly armed woman near Hwy. 302 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies search for bald, possibly armed woman near Hwy. 302

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter) Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Co. deputies have a perimeter around Old Orangeburg and Highway 302 in the Edmund community while they search for a woman in connection to shots fired call earlier Thursday afternoon. 

There are several deputies and K-9 units on the ground in the area. 

The woman is described by deputies as bald, wearing a gray shirt, denim shorts, and she is possibly armed. 

If you see a woman matching this description, you are asked to call 911 immediately. 

Another woman related to this call has already been arrested. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

