Deputies search for bald, possibly armed woman near Hwy. 302

Deputies have set a perimeter in an active search for a female related to a shots fired call this afternoon near Edmund. (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department Twitter)

Lexington Co. deputies have a perimeter around Old Orangeburg and Highway 302 in the Edmund community while they search for a woman in connection to shots fired call earlier Thursday afternoon.

There are several deputies and K-9 units on the ground in the area.

The woman is described by deputies as bald, wearing a gray shirt, denim shorts, and she is possibly armed.

If you see a woman matching this description, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Another woman related to this call has already been arrested.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

