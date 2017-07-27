Richland County Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-26 collision

The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the person who died in a collision on I-26 Thursday afternoon.

Richard Nelson Myers, 76, of Waynesville, NC died from blunt head trauma after his truck overturned multiple times on the roadway.

Two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at the 97-mile marker, near the Broad River Road exit in Richland County, were blocked by authorities due to the fatal collision that happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the collision involved a tractor trailer and a 1994 Dodge pickup truck. Both were traveling eastbound when the truck made an improper left lane change and collided with the trailer's rear tire.

The truck then turned sideways on the highway and overturned multiple times. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

