FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-26 lanes reopen after fatal collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The I-26 roadway that was blocked Thursday afternoon due to a fatal collision has been reopened, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at the 97 mile marker, near the Broad River Road exit in Richland County, were blocked by authorities due to a fatal collision that happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. 

Details about the crash are extremely limited at this time. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported at least one person died in the collision. A helicopter also landed at the scene to airlift one of the persons involved to an area hospital. 

