FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fatal collision on I-26 causes two lanes on roadway to be blocked

If I-26 is a part of your afternoon commute, you may want to find an alternate route.

Two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at the 97 mile marker, near the Broad River Road exit in Richland County, were blocked by authorities due to a fatal collision.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

Details about the crash are extremely limited at this time. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported at least one person died in the collision. A helicopter also landed at the scene to airlift one of the persons involved to an area hospital.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.