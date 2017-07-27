FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fatal collision on I-26 causes two lanes on roadway to be blocked

The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
Lexington Co. deputies have a perimeter around Old Orangeburg and Highway 302 in the Edmund community while they search for a woman in connection to shots fired call earlier Thursday afternoon.More >>
A panel of lawmakers is trying to come up with solutions to problems like short staffing and contraband at South Carolina prisons.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >>
A lethal drug cocktail is setting up camp in South Carolina. The mystery concoction goes by many names “China White," “Tango and Cash," and “Murder Eight.”More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
If I-26 is a part of your afternoon commute, you may want to find an alternate route.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
