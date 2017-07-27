Robberies, alleged kidnappings at student apartments to be topic of RCSD news conference

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.

Several incidents have been recorded at three apartment complexes on Bluff and Shop roads in the past several days.

RELATED: Watch the news conference live on your smartphone or mobile device.

According to an incident report obtained by The Daily Gamecock, the victim was returning home to her apartment at The Village Apartments on Southern Drive from work on July 26 around 12:15 a.m. when a group of three black males pushed her to the ground and placed a gun to her head.

The report says the men threatened to kill her unless she drove them to a nearby ATM. She complied, the report said, and withdrew $300 from her account.

It was at that point, according to the report, one of the men told the victim she was going to be used for sex at his "auntie's" house, but the victim found a way to escape by jumping out of her moving vehicle on Blair Road.

The victim, the report said, ran back to the interstate and flagged down another person who gave her a ride to a nearby gas station.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the victim's empty car. The K9 unit was brought out to search for the suspects, but they were not found.

Another similar incident happened at Stadium Suites where a 20-year-old victim said he and his roommate were returning home one night this past weekend when they were approached by three males with guns. The two were then driven to an ATM at gunpoint and asked to provide $500. The victim says the suspects were only able to obtain $600 before abandoning the two in a nearby parking lot.

A different student who lives at Oaks 21 Apartments, said she believes she came close to something similar when a stranger attempted to open her car door while she was sitting inside.

A statement released via a spokesperson from Stadium Suites' parent company, JMG Realty, says are extremely concerned about these recent crimes.

"We are cooperating fully with authorities, and have informed our residents via email and through our resident portal, of the recent crimes that have been reported to us," the statement said. "We will continue to keep our residents informed as we learn of developments or warnings from the local authorities. The safety and welfare of our residents is our top priority."

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.