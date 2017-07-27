UPDATE: 2 teens arrested in escalating crime spree, armed robberies and kidnappings targeting white USC students

Jordan Dinsmore, one of the victims of this crime spree, told her story during the sheriff's department press conference on Thursday. (Source: WIS)

Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott says the two suspects, 17-year-old Raquan Green and a 15-year-old whose name has not been released. Lott says the pair used racism to pick their victims.

"This was a crime spree. They would not have stopped," Lott said. "They made a statement that they did not like white people and they were only going to rob white people."

The crime spree started on July 3 when a food delivery driver was robbed. Two more incidents of food delivery robberies happened on July 15 and July 17. On July 19, a food delivery driver was robbed and forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

Lott says one of the victims, who was African American, was released from the suspects when they found out she was not white.

Several incidents have been recorded at three apartment complexes on Bluff and Shop roads in the past several days.

Jordan, the only victim who spoke at the press conference, said she was returning home to her apartment at The Village Apartments on Southern Drive from work on July 26 around 12:15 a.m. when a group of three black males pushed her to the ground and placed a gun to her head.

The report says the men threatened to kill her unless she drove them to a nearby ATM. She complied, the report said, and withdrew $300 from her account.

Dinsmore says after collecting money from ATM kidnappers claimed they would sexually assault her @wis10 pic.twitter.com/oPWvIKjaKW — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) July 27, 2017

It was at that point, according to the incident report, one of the men told the victim she was going to be used for sex at his "auntie's" house, but the victim found a way to escape by jumping out of her moving vehicle on Blair Road.

The victim, identified by the sheriff's department only by her first name Jordan, the report said, ran back to the interstate and flagged down another person who gave her a ride to a nearby gas station. Jordan has detailed the incident in several posts on Twitter.

Please be careful you guys. I almost died tonight. pic.twitter.com/FTid5iF6yo — Jordan (@jedinsmore) July 26, 2017

update; this is what I've gathered from police pic.twitter.com/RWI4NFs4aF — Jordan (@jedinsmore) July 27, 2017

Because of her actions, the sheriff's department has nicknamed Jordan "James Bond."

Deputies responded to the scene and located the victim's empty car. The K9 unit was brought out to search for the suspects, but they were not found.

Another similar incident happened at Stadium Suites where a 20-year-old victim said he and his roommate were returning home one night this past weekend when they were approached by three males with guns. The two were then driven to an ATM at gunpoint and asked to provide $500. The victim says the suspects were only able to obtain $600 before abandoning the two in a nearby parking lot.

A different student who lives at Oaks 21 Apartments, said she believes she came close to something similar when a stranger attempted to open her car door while she was sitting inside.

A statement released via a spokesperson from Stadium Suites' parent company, JMG Realty, says are extremely concerned about these recent crimes.

"We are cooperating fully with authorities, and have informed our residents via email and through our resident portal, of the recent crimes that have been reported to us," the statement said. "We will continue to keep our residents informed as we learn of developments or warnings from the local authorities. The safety and welfare of our residents are our top priority."

The University of South Carolina has released a statement, saying:

We are grateful to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts to investigate these off-campus incidents and bring those responsible to justice. We have a strong partnership with RCSD and are appreciative of their longstanding support of USC and our students. As always, we want to remind students to travel in pairs or small groups late at night, avoid dark or poorly lit areas, download the RAVE Guardian safety app on their phone and if they ever feel threatened, call 9-1-1 immediately. In addition, should students fall victim to criminal activity of any type while off-campus, after calling 9-1-1, please also let USCPD know about it. We have support services available to students and can help ensure local agencies are aware of every incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

