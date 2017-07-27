SC Fair officials say rides are diligently inspected

Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they have a long history of ride safety and will have additional ride inspections in light of the fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday. (Source: SC State Fair)

Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they have a long history of ride safety and will have additional ride inspections in light of the fatal incident at the Ohio State Fair on earlier this summer.

The SC State Fair says that the Fireball ride involved in the Ohio incident that killed one and injured several others on July 26 did not belong to North American Midway Entertainment, which has operated the rides at the South Carolina State Fair without a serious incident.

“The safety of our fair patrons has remained a priority, and we will continue to take every step necessary to ensure the well-being of our visitors,” State Fair manager Gary Goodman said.

The state Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation oversees amusement rides and inspects fair rides before the opening of each fair.

In addition, the South Carolina State Fair contracts with third-party inspectors to independently certify the rides before opening and conducts daily inspections throughout the fair.

“We think it’s very important that we go beyond the inspections required by the state,” Goodman said. “It’s something that we take very seriously.”

North America Midway Entertainment features nearly 70 rides at the South Carolina State Fair. The Carnival contracted with Amusements of America to bring in several additional kiddie rides to last year’s fair, but those rides were subject to the same stringent inspection requirements.

The State Fair announced last year that it had extended its partnership with North American Midway Entertainment for three years.

“We’ve had a great association with them for a long time,” Goodman said.

The 2017 S.C. State Fair will run Oct. 11-22 in Columbia.

