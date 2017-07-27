Seriously, check your tickets: A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket will expire soon

Holy mackerel. You could be sitting on $50,000 and not even know it right now.

Someone in the Midlands is sitting on a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 and the cash prize is about to expire.

That ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on Hard Scrabble Road on Feb. 1 and must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center by July 31 at 4 p.m.

The ticket matched four of the following five numbers and the red Powerball itself: 9, 43, 57, 60, 64, and Powerball 10.

If those winnings are not claimed, the money goes to the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in the state.

Tick tock, lucky person. We hope there's a happy ending here.

