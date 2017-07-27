Seriously, check your tickets: A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket will expire soon

The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
Holy mackerel. You could be sitting on $50,000 and not even know it right now.More >>
Holy mackerel. You could be sitting on $50,000 and not even know it right now.More >>
South Carolina senior Sen. Lindsey Graham promised "holy hell" if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired by President Donald Trump.More >>
South Carolina senior Sen. Lindsey Graham promised "holy hell" if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired by President Donald Trump.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>