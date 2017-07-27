Sen. Lindsey Graham threatens 'holy hell' if AG Jeff Sessions is fired

South Carolina senior Sen. Lindsey Graham promised "holy hell" if Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fired by President Donald Trump.

Graham, speaking to reporters on Thursday, is one of Sessions' allies and friends in the Senate and voted for his approval to become the Trump Administration's attorney general.

Graham: "There will be no confirmation hearing for a new AG in 2017. If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay" https://t.co/gro7Lb4wy0 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 27, 2017

Sessions served four terms in the Senate before being tapped by the Trump Administration to lead the Department of Justice. He was also one of Trump's first supporters in Congress.

However, in recent weeks, Trump has appeared to turn on Sessions as the investigation into alleged interference by the Russians in the 2016 Presidential Campaign and whether or not Trump and his campaign knew about it heats up.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation after calls for it. Since then, reports indicate Trump has become angrier at Sessions for his decision.

Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize Sessions, calling him "beleaguered" and openly questioning why he hasn't opened an investigation into rival Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The investigation into Russia continues with former FBI head Robert Mueller leading the probe. Graham is also urging caution to Trump when it comes to Mueller.

GRAHAM: "Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency unless Mueller did something wrong." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 27, 2017

