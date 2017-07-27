Guns, $15K in cash, and moonshine were among the items found after bootlegging complaint

Acting on numerous complaints about "bootlegging" occurring at a Fairfield County home, deputies arrested a Ridgeway man on charges of unlawful possession of moonshine.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office reports Curtis Perry, 49, was arrested after an investigation by deputies, the Chester County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say when he was arrested, they also seized "large quantities of alcohol and moonshine," nine guns, and more than $15,000 in cash.

“While alcohol offenses aren’t generally our most serious crimes, investigations such as these tend to generate information that leads to other more serious crimes and criminal organizations," said Sheriff Will Montgomery. "We have been very pleased with our partnerships with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office and this is just a small example of the success that law enforcement can have when working together and sharing information. Criminals don’t have any jurisdictional boundaries and this partnership essentially allows us to operate among these counties without them. And as always, we appreciate the support from the community and thank them for their role helping us to fight crime.”

