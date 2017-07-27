Guns, $15K in cash, and moonshine were among the items found after bootlegging complaint

The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a West Ashley assisted living facility where a resident went missing.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the potential for strong-to-severe storms in your forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.More >>
Acting on numerous complaints about "bootlegging" occurring at a Fairfield County home, deputies arrested a Ridgeway man on charges of unlawful possession of moonshine.More >>
