FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory issued for central Midlands

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Midlands in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Visibility could be a quarter-mile or less at times. Low visibilities could result in hazardous travel.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Visibilities will generally improve between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

