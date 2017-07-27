FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory issued for central Midlands

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Midlands in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Visibility could be a quarter-mile or less at times. Low visibilities could result in hazardous travel.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Visibilities will generally improve between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.