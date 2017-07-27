Deputies investigate shooting that injured 2

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Gilbert that sent two men to the hospital.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Indian Trace Court.

Deputies say the victims are expected to be okay.

Deputies have not given a description of a shooter. If you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

