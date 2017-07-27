Deputies investigate shooting that injured 2

President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
Some of top college football coaches in the Palmetto State united for charity Wednesday night in Greenville.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the potential for strong-to-severe storms in your forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.More >>
Lexington County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting Tuesday night in Gilbert that sent two men to the hospital.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
