FIRST ALERT: Front expected to bring showers and storms for Saturday, clearing by Sunday

There is a good chance that you will run into a few showers during the first half of your Saturday while a front crosses the area.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and flooding rain will rank as the highest threats for Saturday’s storms.

The threat will decrease during the afternoon as the front reaches coastal communities.

For Sunday, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions.

We will be able to keep the rain chances out of the forecast for the next several days.

What you can expect:

First Alert Saturday: Early Showers/Storms - 40%. Highs near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Not as Humid. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s

As always, you can keep ahead of the storm by downloading the WIS First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.