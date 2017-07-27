First Alert: chance for severe weather Friday and Saturday

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the potential for strong-to-severe storms in your forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.



Very weak high pressure moves in for Thursday. However, just enough to lower our rain chances Thursday as the old cold front and trough have washed out. Only isolated showers and a storm or two can be expected.



A strong cold front will be here late Friday. Look for widespread showers and thunderstorms with some reaching severe limits (Damaging winds and small hail). A front will move through the state Saturday and we’ll start to clear the skies and lower the temperatures.



Sunday through Tuesday will be fantastic with much lower humidity and highs middle to upper 80s with overnights very pleasant.



Thursday: Patchy fog this morning, partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, muggy. Highs lower 90s.



First Alert Friday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon, some could be severe. Highs lower to middle 90s.



First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday, clearing skies late. Highs upper 80s.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs middle to upper 80s.

