FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe weather Friday and Saturday

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the potential for strong-to-severe storms in your forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.

A very weak high pressure moves in for Thursday. However, it's just enough to lower our rain chances Thursday as the old cold front and trough have washed out. Only isolated showers and a storm or two can be expected.

A strong cold front will be here late Friday. Look for widespread showers and thunderstorms with some reaching severe limits with damaging winds and small hail. A front will move through the state Saturday and we’ll start to clear the skies and lower the temperatures.

Sunday through Tuesday will be fantastic with much lower humidity and highs the middle to upper 80's with overnights very pleasant.

Thursday: Patchy fog this morning, partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, muggy. Highs in the lower 90's.

First Alert Friday : Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon, some could be severe. Highs in the lower to middle 90s.

: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon, some could be severe. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. First Alert Saturday : Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday, clearing skies late. Highs in the upper 80's.

: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through midday, clearing skies late. Highs in the upper 80's. Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80's.

As always, you can keep ahead of the storm by downloading the WIS First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.