FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe weather Friday and Saturday

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the potential for strong-to-severe storms in your forecast by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.
A very weak high pressure moves in for Thursday. However, it's just enough to lower our rain chances Thursday as the old cold front and trough have washed out. Only isolated showers and a storm or two can be expected.
A strong cold front will be here late Friday. Look for widespread showers and thunderstorms with some reaching severe limits with damaging winds and small hail. A front will move through the state Saturday and we’ll start to clear the skies and lower the temperatures.
Sunday through Tuesday will be fantastic with much lower humidity and highs the middle to upper 80's with overnights very pleasant.
As always, you can keep ahead of the storm by downloading the WIS First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.