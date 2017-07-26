Midlands Air Force vet among those angered by proposed transgender military ban

There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
President Trump’s intent to ban transgender men and women from serving in the U.S. military already is facing a lot of backlash nationwide as well as here in the Midlands.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a water rescue in the 5300 block of Old Leesburg Road, according to Columbia dispatch.More >>
Sumter County deputies are warning residents of a scam in which the scammer claims he is with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and demands money from a prepaid card.More >>
A lethal drug cocktail is setting up camp in South Carolina. The mystery concoction goes by many names “China White," “Tango and Cash," and “Murder Eight.”More >>
Shot in the head in the middle of the night by her husband, one local survivor of domestic violence is speaking out in support of changes announced by the state this week to better supervise domestic violence offenders.More >>
Former South Carolina Gamecock and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell officially has a home in the NBA.More >>
