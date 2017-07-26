Midlands Air Force vet among those angered by proposed transgender military ban

Amanda Evelyn Price served in the U.S. Airforce for 16 years and is among those in the Midlands transgender community outraged from President Trump’s intent to ban transgender men and women from serving in the U.S. military. (Source: WISTV)

President Trump’s intent to ban transgender men and women from serving in the U.S. military already is facing a lot of backlash nationwide.

The president announced that plan Wednesday on his Twitter account although it is not clear at this point how or when that proposal will turn into policy for the Department of Defense.

Among those outraged are members of the Midlands transgender community. That includes Amanda Evelyn Price of Sumter who served in the U.S. Airforce for 16 years. When she came out in 1990 she was honorably discharged.

She and others are now hoping the president’s plan will go no further.

“It hurts,” Price said of Trump’s tweet, “I mean it’s too late to help me but for the men and women now who are trying to go in the service that are transgender that wish to serve honorably and serve our country, it’s a blow to them.”

The president’s proposal also has been facing some pushback in Congress. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina reportedly said Wednesday “we shouldn’t make our decisions based on a tweet.”

