UPDATE: Person hospitalized after car leaves roadway, ends up in creek

This vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a shallow creek, according to Columbia fire officials. (Source: Allan Watts)

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue on Old Leesburg Road. (Source: Allan Watts)

Fire crews responded to a vehicle that left the roadway and ended up in a creek Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on the 5300 block of Old Leesburg Road in Hopkins. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department says the person in the vehicle was rescued and taken to an area hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

