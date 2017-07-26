Sumter deputies warn of scammer claiming to be a part of sheriff's office

Sumter County deputies are warning residents of a scam in which the scammer claims he is with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and demands money from a prepaid card.

Deputies say the caller uses the name Lt. Gary Allen, however, he could use a different name. He then tells whoever answers the phone that they are in trouble for missing jury duty.

The scammer then says the victim can solve the issue by the purchasing a prepaid credit card and calling him back with the numbers from the card. If the person refuses to agree to purchase the card, then they are told that a deputy is on the way to come “pick you up.”

“We hope that Sumter County residents are wise to this type of scam,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I can assure you that if there is a warrant for your arrest, or even a subpoena, we do not call you on the telephone. Instead, we make a personal visit.”

The sheriff also wants residents to remember to never give out any personal information such as your Social Security number or bank information over the phone.

