Sumter deputies warn of scammer claiming to be a part of sheriff's office

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
Flash flooding affected parts of central Alabama again Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain fell in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
Sumter County deputies are warning residents of a scam in which the scammer claims he is with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and demands money from a prepaid card.More >>
A lethal drug cocktail is setting up camp in South Carolina. The mystery concoction goes by many names “China White," “Tango and Cash," and “Murder Eight.”More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Shot in the head in the middle of the night by her husband, one local survivor of domestic violence is speaking out in support of changes announced by the state this week to better supervise domestic violence offenders.More >>
Former South Carolina Gamecock and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell officially has a home in the NBA.More >>
A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student will go before a parole board Wednesday morning.More >>
Richland County council has approved a project that will be bringing 111 full-time jobs to the Blythewood area, in all, an $84 million investment.More >>
