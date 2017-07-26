Richland Co. council approves $84.5M investment bringing 100+ jobs

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife. In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."More >>
Richland County council has approved a project that will be bringing 111 full-time jobs to the Blythewood area, in all, an $84 million investment.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
At Lane Construction’s asphalt plant in Orangeburg County, Plant Manager Lee Barrack is getting ready for a big task.More >>
Shot in the head in the middle of the night by her husband, one local survivor of domestic violence is speaking out in support of changes announced by the state this week to better supervise domestic violence offenders.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
Former South Carolina Gamecock and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell officially has a home in the NBA.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
