Richland Co. council approves $84.5M investment bringing 100+ jobs

Richland County council has approved a project that will be bringing 111 full-time jobs to the Blythewood area, in all, an $84 million investment. (Source: WIS)

Good news for job seekers in the Midlands.

The company behind that investment has not been announced, but we know it will be located at the Carolina Pines Industrial Park, located at 1001 Carolina Pines Drive.

The move was approved during a special council meeting Tuesday night.

