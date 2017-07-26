It's official! Sindarius Thornwell is officially a Los Angeles Clipper!

Former South Carolina Gamecock and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell officially has a home in the NBA.

Thornwell signed a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He was photographed with a thumbs up, a pen, and the contract on the table.

The former Gamecocks guard was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft with the 48th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was then sent to the Clippers in a trade.

The terms of the deal have not been released.

But his old squad approves of their decision.

