Domestic Violence survivor supports efforts by the state to better supervise offenders

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Congressman Mo Brooks says he will drop out of the upcoming Senate election if his fellow GOP candidates make room for Jeff Sessions.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
Former South Carolina Gamecock and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell officially has a home in the NBA.More >>
Shot in the head in the middle of the night by her husband, one local survivor of domestic violence is speaking out in support of changes announced by the state this week to better supervise domestic violence offenders.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a Hampton police officer sold cocaine and marijuana to an undercover agent.More >>
Columbia police are searching for a fourth suspect who is wanted in the April 20 shooting that resulted in the victim crashing into an abandoned home.More >>
