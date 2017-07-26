WANTED: CPD names 4th suspect in April shooting on Booker St.

Columbia police are searching for a fourth suspect who is wanted in the April 20 shooting that resulted in the victim crashing into an abandoned home.

Police are looking for Jeremiah Maxwell, 18, who now has warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Maxwell is accused of shooting the victim while driving on the 2700 block of Booker Street on April 20. The victim was shot in the hip and eventually drove into an abandoned home.

Three others have already been arrested in connection to this crime: Damanta Alston, Breon Turnipseed, and Shaqwan Murphy. The trio has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three remain jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

If you have any information about on Maxwell's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.