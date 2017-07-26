UPDATE: 4th suspect in April shooting on Booker St. now in CPD custody

The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Imagine living today fully expecting to die tomorrow.More >>
Imagine living today fully expecting to die tomorrow.More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
Senate Republicans are abandoning hope of truly replacing 'Obamacare' and might settle for a much more modest 'skinny repeal.'More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
Columbia police say a fourth suspect wanted in the April 20 shooting that resulted in the victim crashing into an abandoned home is now in police custody.More >>
Columbia police say a fourth suspect wanted in the April 20 shooting that resulted in the victim crashing into an abandoned home is now in police custody.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>