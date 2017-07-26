UPDATE: 4th suspect in April shooting on Booker St. now in CPD custody

Columbia police say a fourth suspect wanted in the April 20 shooting that resulted in the victim crashing into an abandoned home is now in police custody.

Police said Jeremiah Maxwell, 18, turned himself into police Wednesday night. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Maxwell is accused of shooting the victim while driving on the 2700 block of Booker Street on April 20. The victim was shot in the hip and eventually drove into an abandoned home.

Three others have already been arrested in connection to this crime: Damanta Alston, Breon Turnipseed, and Shaqwan Murphy. The trio has also been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three remain jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

