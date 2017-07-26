Pick-up truck slams into Midlands home after accident

Two residents are reportedly okay after a car plowed into their home on Mildred and Dukes Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck that slammed into the home.

RELATED: See photos of the crash.

Two passengers inside the car were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

The driver of the car is expected to be charged with failing to stop for a stop sign and not having a driver's license.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.