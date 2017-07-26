Pick-up truck slams into Midlands home after accident

Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.More >>
The Cheyenne, WY Police Department is making a strong stance against panhandlers in their community by taking to social media following an arrest.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.More >>
For years, one summer program has made sure that South Carolina families with housing needs get assistance. “More >>
Two residents are reportedly okay after a car plowed into their home on Mildred and Dukes Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three members of former University of South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook's staff will remain next season as new coach Mark Kingston announced his full staff ahead of the 2017-2018 season.More >>
A Lexington man in prison for a deadly crash that killed a White Knoll High School student will go before a parole board Wednesday morning.More >>
