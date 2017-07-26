It's time for the 2017 Count On WIS Blood Drive!

Are you ready for the 2017 Count On WIS Blood Drive? We are!

On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can come be part of something great by giving blood during a time of critical need for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says blood products are being distributed to hospitals much faster than donations are coming in, and more donations are needed now to replenish the supply. Donors of all shapes, sizes, and, of course, blood types are encouraged to donate at one of the following five locations:

Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge -- 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Dr., Columbia, SC 29212

Lexington Urgent Care -- 811 West Main St., Lexington SC 29072

Spring Valley Presbyterian Church -- 125 Sparkleberry Ln., Columbia, SC 29223

WIS-TV Studios -- 1111 Bull St., Columbia SC 29201

USC Arts Building – Banquet Hall -- 190 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC 29151

To make an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use sponsor code: WIS

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

