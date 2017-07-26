New USC coach Mark Kingston retains three coaches and fills out the rest of his staff

Three members of former University of South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook's staff will remain next season as new coach Mark Kingston announced his full staff ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

Pitching coach Jerry Myers, assistant coach Stuart Lake, and baseball operations director Tyson Lusk aren't going anywhere, Kingston announced Wednesday.

“We are very excited to announce our baseball staff moving forward with South Carolina Baseball,” Kingston said in a statement. “This group shares my vision for what this program should be. We will collaborate daily to make sure our student-athletes reach their potential and are well positioned to attain all of their goals on and off the field."

Two new coaches, Mike Current and Trip Couch, will also be joining the staff.

Current comes to South Carolina from the University of South Florida alongside Kingston and will serve as recruiting coordinator. Couch will also come aboard as the director of player development.

